Liverpool v Leeds United: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

Leeds United' s challenging Christmas fixture schedule continues on Boxing Day, when they'll face second-place Liverpool at Anfield.

The Whites will travel to Merseyside hoping to recover some form after losing three consecutive games for the first time in the Marcelo Bielsa's three-and-a-half year tenure.

Liverpool dropped points for the first time in five Premier League games last weekend with a draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jürgen Klopp's side will be looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the table, where they trail league leaders Manchester City by three points.

Here's what you need to know about the Whites' Boxing Day clash:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick-off against Liverpool at Anfield at 12.30pm on Sunday December 26.

Cody Drameh on his first Premier League start for Leeds United against Arsenal at Elland Road. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Liverpool v Leeds will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where we'll bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is stretchered off during Leeds United's 3-0 defeat to the Reds in September 2021. Pic: Tony Johnson.

Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners at Elland Road in earlier this season. Mohammed Salah bagged his one hundredth Premier League to open the scoring for the Reds before Fabinho doubled Liverpool's lead in the second half. With half an hour to play, Pascal Struijk was dismissed for a challenge on Harvey Elliott which saw the teenager stretchered off with a dislocated ankle, before Sadio Mané made it three for Liverpool in injury-time to seal a convincing victory for the visitors.

On their last visit to Anfield, Leeds came closer to snatching something, marking their return to the Premier League after 16 years' exile with a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day of the 2020/2021 season.

With Leeds pegging Liverpool back after the hosts took the lead three times, the score was 3-3 as the teams headed into the final ten minutes. In the 88th minute, substitute Rodrigo fouled Fabinho inside the box on his Premier League debut and Salah converted the spot-kick to complete his hat-trick and claim all three points for his team.

Throughout the clubs' history, Leeds have lost to Liverpool 61 times over 120 encounters.

Patrick Bamford equalises for the Whites during Leeds United's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool. Pic: Phil Noble.

How are Liverpool doing?

Liverpool are second in the Premier League after 18 games.

The Reds were going toe-to-toe with table-topping Manchester City until Tottenham Hotspur held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool came from behind to lead 2-1 in London, before Son Heung-Min equalised for Spurs with 15 minutes left to play. The Reds were further hampered as goalscorer Andy Robertson was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Emerson Royal and the game ended honours even.

The draw ended a run of six Premier League wins for Klopp's men.