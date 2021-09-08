Leeds United transfer news: Whites sensation tipped for shock exit for one key reason, Man Utd star could join Serie A giants

The Whites went into the international still searching for their first league victory of the season, after being held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley, and they'll be eager to get the ball rolling with a big win over the Reds.

When the two sides last faced each other, back in April, Marcelo Bielsa's side held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, with defender Diego Llorente scoring a dramatic late equaliser.

Meanwhile, as the international break draws to a close, Leeds' U23 side are in Premier League Cup action this evening against Wigan Athletic.

Discussing the difficulties of selecting a side when a number of the players are on youth international duty, head coach Mark Jackson said: “It was always planned (the team selection). We can test some of the Under-18s going into that and see how they're shaping up. A few of the 18s coaches can get a feel for how we work as well, so it's all planned out.

“When we're missing that amount of players [due to international call ups], it gives us time for the lads to kind of work individually and we can do that with some players.

“We can work on areas where they need to get better, work on areas they're good at already and use individualised programs so players can have that time to develop.”

