Leeds United transfer news: Whites' £32m-rated star urged to leave amid links, Man Utd to battle Juventus for midfield ace

The Whites finished the weekend in 17th place, with just one win from their opening eight matches leaving them hanging perilously above the relegation zone.

Speaking after the game, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa contended: “The defeat was fair, it was justified in the first half. Even if they scored in the second half.

“We didn't play well evidently, it was difficult for us to play out and prevent them from being fluid. It was difficult for us to recover the ball in the middle of the pitch. We didn't prevent their possession from becoming promising attacks. Evidently our game didn't look like the one we usually play.

“In the second half, it's not that we played well but in the first half we were overcome and in the second half we couldn't overcome them. The differences in the first half were shortened in the second. Normally when a team loses energy that is put into evidence as the game develops.

“I did see some differences in potency and power in some parts of the pitch.”

He added: “The message [at half-time] was exactly to describe the problems and to propose a way in which we could solve them and I thought I had to insist with the players that started the game.

“In the second half the differences were shortened, it's not that we dominated but we stopped being dominated. In one of the few moments we managed an even game, they managed to score.

“I insist without playing well, the differences in the first half deserved the victory of the opponent.”

Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's exhilarating action continues:

1. Barca could struggle to afford Sterling Manchester City have reportedly set an asking price of over £67m for forward Raheem Sterling, amid links with La Liga giants Barcelona. Reports from Spain suggest his valuation makes it "very complicated" for the club to pursue a deal. (Marca) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Buendia tipped to fill Grealish void Noel Whelan has suggested Aston Villa's attacking midfielder Emi Buendia can be as influential a player as their former star Jack Grealish, following another impressive display last weekend. He joined the club for £33m last summer, as part of a spending spree funded by Grealish's sale. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. Simeone lauds Liverpool star Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has labelled Liverpool's Mohamed Salah an "extraordinary player", ahead of the two sides' Champions League clash this evening. The Egyptian ace has scored seven goals and made four assists in eight Premier League games so far this season. (BBC Sport) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Juventus ace could make Premier League move Football super agent Mino Raiola is said to be looking to move his client Matthijs de Ligt to the Premier League, amid both Chelsea and Man City being linked with the Juventus ace. He's under contract his current club until 2024. (CalcioMercato) Photo: Valerio Pennicino Photo Sales