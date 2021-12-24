Leeds United transfer news: Whites plot bargain raid for ex-Chelsea starlet, 24-cap star defender eyed

The Whites won't have long to wait for their next game, however, with a home clash against Aston Villa set to take place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ex-footballer Paul Merson has likened Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to his former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and claimed: “Marcelo Bielsa's insistence at playing the same way is reminding me a lot of Arsene Wenger's latter years at Arsenal.

“I remember covering Manchester United versus Arsenal in 2011. Arsenal turned up at Old Trafford with a weakened team, we all said that Wenger needed to change things and that he couldn't go out and play as if all his big players were on the pitch.

“What did Wenger do? He went out, played the same, and Arsenal got beaten 8-2, I'll never forget it. This is exactly what I am seeing of Bielsa at Leeds United now.”

He added: “They went to Manchester City with no players, they played exactly the same way as they usually do, and it was embarrassing, I felt for the players. The manager has got to have another game plan to fall back on when needs must.

“Leeds have been absolutely shredded in the absence of some key players, but the manager has to change things around. He has got to accept that, without those players around, the team has to stay solid, get men behind the ball, and make it hard for the opposition to score.

“I mean, Arsenal were missing sitters at Elland Road and there was barely five minutes on the clock. That tells you all you need to know.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides gear up for the Boxing Day action this weekend:

1. Palace back in the hunt for Roma outcast Crystal Palace are said to have reignited their interest in Roma striker Borja Mayoral. The 24-year-old, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid, has been frozen out of the side by Jose Mourinho, and could join Palace on a permanent deal worth £12.7m. (Sport Witness)

2. Race for Nketiah intensifies Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all been credited with an interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The former Leeds United loanee will see his contract expire in the summer, and looks likely to leave the Gunners to play first team football regularly. (Daily Mail)

3. Andone set for Brighton return Brighton & Hove Albion striker Florin Andone look set to return to the club in January, after a tricky loan spell with Cadiz. He's barely featured for the Spanish side, who are currently 19th in La Liga. (Sport Witness)

4. Burnley among favourites to bag Barkley Burnley have been named second favourites to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley in January. Newcastle are also among the listed front-runners to sign the player, along with his former club Everton. (Various)