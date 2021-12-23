@JuceeRob: Speedy recovery for those who have it!

@Hughesey1985: Best result we could have hoped for. Hopefully rearranged for around the time they are playing in the Champions League.

@AndyFraser86: Postpone until February when Kalvin is back.

@BotheredNick: Hope all of those infected are ok and it’s not serious. Obvious potential benefit of getting some injuries healed.

@Dave_LeedsUtd: I'd normally be disappointed with this because the Boxing Day fixture is probably the second best after opening day, but this year it’s a welcome relief that the game is off.

@LesterJHurst: The right decision, should have been done earlier - let’s all enjoy the rest like the rest of the league. Safety first of course - stay safe and well all.

Liam Cooper battles Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during Leeds United's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Elland Road in September. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

@MellorFootball: We’ll call it a draw and save everyone the petrol.

@Dan_LUFC_Winter: Kind of wanted this fixture out of the way cause we're unlikely to get anything with a fully fit squad anyway.

@L33ds_Un1t3d: Great stuff. Won’t have to watch us get shafted and ruin Christmas. Also might have a couple of players back fit.

@Briggsy0104: Can’t lose if you don’t play. Get the injured players back and go again! Merry Christmas you filthy animals!!!

Patrick Bamford is one of several Leeds United players currently out of contention due to injury. Pic: Stu Forster.

@LUFCJamie1919: Hope the players and staff affected are ok, and are better soon.

@AdairFTB: Null and void the season and take last season’s standing. It’s the right thing to do for the sake of the country.

@AD36421360: Disappointed? It's a godsend. We've been woefully bad.

@LeedsThat: In all seriousness, hope anyone who has it gets better soon.

@Kaldhillon84: Wishing everyone who is infected a speedy recovery.

@SSquire1990: I can honestly say I am not disappointed. Gives us time to get some players back to fitness!!