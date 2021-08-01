Leeds United transfer news: Whites favourites to sign £30m ex-Barcelona man, Aston Villa eye £25m-rated lethal striker

The Whites took an early lead via Patrick Bamford, but conceded twice before the break, and were 3-1 down before the hour mark. Mateusz Klich scored soon after, but his side were unable to find the equaliser.

Meanwhile, Luke Ayling has been reflecting on Leeds' dazzling 2020/21 campaign, and told the YEP: “I’m not really sure when it was [I realised I was a Premier League player]. I was just excited for every game. I couldn’t wait to get out there for every single game; hopefully that carries on this season.”

“The first aim was to stay in the league. We always aimed far higher than that. We finished really well and got into the top half of the table which was good. Our training sessions for the last 10 games or so never changed and, once we knew we were safe, nothing changed around the place, it was always the same every single week.

“I think we showed it in our last six games, with just a great run of form that popped us up in the table really nicely. I think that was key.”

He continued: “But that counts for nothing this year, we’re coming back and starting again. We’ve seen in previous years it’s quite hard the second season, we know it’s going to be a tough season.

“It’s our second year in it, we know it’s going to be a tougher season, people know about us and, from a personal point of view, players have played against you, they might see some things they can exploit.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. United tipped to chase Haaland Man Utd have been tipped to challenge for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland next summer, when his release clause of just £65m will be activated. Currently, he's valued at around £150m by the Bundesliga side. (Daily Star) Photo: Matthias Hangst Buy photo

2. Spurs set to sign Romero Reports from Italy suggest Spurs have agreed a £43m deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. He's currently on a two-year loan deal from Juventus, but his current side can activate a clause to buy him and immediately sell him on. (Football Italia) Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA Buy photo

3. Villa close in on Bailey Aston Villa have won the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey, who looks set to join them for a fee of £30m. The Jamaica international has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. (BBC Sport) Photo: THILO SCHMUELGEN Buy photo

4. Seagulls could still net Nunez Brighton have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with his club, Benfica, said to be "willing to talk again" despite rejecting the Seagulls' reported £25m initial offer. £35m could be enough to seal the deal. (Sport Witness) Photo: Milos Bicanski Buy photo