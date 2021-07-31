Leeds United 2-3 Real Betis - recap: Whites edged out in five-goal thriller at Loughborough University

Leeds United travel to the University of Loughborough stadium on Saturday lunchtime for a pre-season clash with Real Betis.

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 5:53 pm
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford scores at Loughborough. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Marcelo Bielsa s side have enjoyed a busy week of action so far taking on Guiseley, Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

United have split the games between two squads - the club's Under-23s and the senior first team stars.

This afternoon Bielsa's Premier League regulars will take on Manuel Pellegrini's outfit in the Midlands.

Follow every kick LIVE below:

Leeds United v Real Betis - LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:32

  • Leeds United take on Real Betis in a pre-season friendly
  • The Whites take on their La Liga counterparts at Loughborough stadium
  • Kick-off is at 12.30pm
  • FULL-TIME RESULT - Leeds United 2-3 Real Betis
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 10:56

Good morning

Welcome to the University of Loughborough stadium for today’s friendly clash.

We’ll have all the latest as we have it - including that all important team news.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 10:58

Loughborough

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 11:08

Bamford here

United’s number nine leads out the Leeds squad at Loughborough University. He’s involved after being absent from the friendly against Blackburn on Wednesday night.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 11:13

Checking out the pitch

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 11:14

Early team news

Another strong line-up for the Whites this afternoon. Patrick Bamford is here, which is good news. Not the whole squad came out so no sign of Kalvin Phillips or Liam Cooper as yet.

We await team news in about 20 minutes.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 11:25

Firpo spending time with the visiting players

Leeds United’s new signing Junior Firpo has spent the last 10 minutes chatting with his old Real Betis team-mates out on the pitch.

Nice to see. He did some pre-match interviews too. An interesting afternoon ahead for him, probably glad it is just a friendly.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 11:34

Leeds arrive at Loughborough

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 11:37

LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 11:52

Team news in full

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:08

REAL BETIS LINE-UP

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:17

Live shots from Loughborough

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:19

Warm-ups done

Both teams have headed back into the tunnel - kick-off to come next!

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:30

Teams out!

Pre-match duties currently ongoing...

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:31

Here come the teams

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:32

KICK-OFF!

1. We’re underway at Loughborough amid a rendition of Marching On Together.

Marcelo Bielsa