Leeds United 2-3 Real Betis - recap: Whites edged out in five-goal thriller at Loughborough University
Leeds United travel to the University of Loughborough stadium on Saturday lunchtime for a pre-season clash with Real Betis.
Marcelo Bielsa s side have enjoyed a busy week of action so far taking on Guiseley, Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town.
United have split the games between two squads - the club's Under-23s and the senior first team stars.
This afternoon Bielsa's Premier League regulars will take on Manuel Pellegrini's outfit in the Midlands.
Follow every kick LIVE below:
Leeds United v Real Betis - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 12:32
- Leeds United take on Real Betis in a pre-season friendly
- The Whites take on their La Liga counterparts at Loughborough stadium
- Kick-off is at 12.30pm
- FULL-TIME RESULT - Leeds United 2-3 Real Betis
Good morning
Welcome to the University of Loughborough stadium for today’s friendly clash.
We’ll have all the latest as we have it - including that all important team news.
Loughborough
Bamford here
United’s number nine leads out the Leeds squad at Loughborough University. He’s involved after being absent from the friendly against Blackburn on Wednesday night.
Checking out the pitch
Early team news
Another strong line-up for the Whites this afternoon. Patrick Bamford is here, which is good news. Not the whole squad came out so no sign of Kalvin Phillips or Liam Cooper as yet.
We await team news in about 20 minutes.
Firpo spending time with the visiting players
Leeds United’s new signing Junior Firpo has spent the last 10 minutes chatting with his old Real Betis team-mates out on the pitch.
Nice to see. He did some pre-match interviews too. An interesting afternoon ahead for him, probably glad it is just a friendly.
Leeds arrive at Loughborough
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Team news in full
REAL BETIS LINE-UP
Live shots from Loughborough
Warm-ups done
Both teams have headed back into the tunnel - kick-off to come next!
Teams out!
Pre-match duties currently ongoing...
Here come the teams
KICK-OFF!
1. We’re underway at Loughborough amid a rendition of Marching On Together.