Leeds United transfer news: Whites could land ex-Ajax starlet for £34m, Leeds star 'favours' Liverpool switch

The Whites head into the game in dire need of a win, and will be hopeful of picking up three points against a side with just two from their opening nine matches.

Meanwhile, Leeds star Patrick Bamford has revealed he's keen to line up alongside Rodrigo again once he returns from injury, and said: “For me watching on, it (the 1-1 draw with Wolves) was one of them games where I am frustrated thinking I wish I was playing in this.

“But I did feel like it was kind of chalk and cheese from the week before. I have got to say that I felt from watching it that Rodrigo was brilliant which was nice to see.

“I felt like he showed what he can do which was important and looking at it from the selfish side of me, I am buzzing. If he is playing like that and he is behind me then that's brilliant because he was good and I felt like he helped turned it.

“It was a toss up between him and the fans in the last half an hour that helped change that game. All of a sudden, as soon as the flags started going that just kicked it off and it was so loud then. I knew that we were going to at least get a point.”

Here is our rundown of the latest news and updates from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly-anticipated action continues:

1. Diallo eyes loan move Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is believed to be interested in a potential loan move to Feyenoord, according to reports from the Netherlands. The youngster joined the Red Devils for £37m back in January, but he's featured sparingly since joining from the club. (Sport Witness) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. Foxes target could cost big money Leicester City face the prospect of having to shell out around €40m if they're to have any hope of signing Angers wonderkid Mohamed-Ali Cho, who continues to impress in Ligue 1. He began his career on the book of PSG's youth academy. (Leicester Mercury) Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER Photo Sales

3. City wanted Chelsea star Man City reportedly made a move to sign Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku last year, but the Citizen's focus on Harry Kane and Lukaku's desire to win Serie A with Inter saw the move break down. He completed a £97m back to Chelsea instead last summer. (Telegraph) Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

4. West Ham takeover moves closer Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is understood to have bought a stake close to 30% in West Ham United, opening up the possibility of a full takeover in the future. The initial stake purchase is said to value the club between £600m and £700m. (Sky Sports) Photo: THOMAS SAMSON Photo Sales