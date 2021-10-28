Academy star Cody Drameh was handed his first team debut by starting Tuesday night's fourth round Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal in which the 19-year-old right back impressed in playing the full duration of a 2-0 defeat.

Leeds were cheered on by 5,200 fans in the Emirates Stadium away end and Drameh says the support of the best traveling fans in the country gives him goosebumps, particularly when belting out club anthem Marching On Together.

United will be back on their travels on Sunday for their latest Premier League assignment against Norwich in Norfolk.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THANK YOU: To Leeds United's away fans from breakout Academy star Cody Drameh, above. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"I just want to say thank you to the away supporters," said Drameh to the BBC.

"They are class. Everywhere we go, they follow us to like Brighton, the furthest places you can imagine.

"They are just cheering and I think they out-sing literally every crowd they come to, every away game, always singing.

"Marching on Together is just so crazy to hear, it gives me goosebumps so just thank you to them really."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.