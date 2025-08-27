Leeds United could be set for a busy end to the summer transfer window with reinforcements still needed in attacking areas. So far, only three new arrivals have come through the door in forward positions and two of those were free agents, with around £18million spent in total.

That fee went to AC Milan for Swiss winger Noah Okafor, who made his debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench for his first minutes at Hillsborough while Lukas Nmecha, also a free transfer, started.

Daniel Farke has maintained there is still a need for attacking quality and a number of summer transfer targets could still be available, given they are yet to secure moves away from the club they began this summer with. Below, the YEP takes a look at the current status of those potential targets with less than one week of the window remaining.

1 . Nicolas Gonzalez Leeds are believed to have looked at the Juventus winger this summer before they eventually signed Noah Okafor, but there could be scope for more wide arrivals. The 27-year-old is believed to be available and scored three goals in 26 Serie A appearances last season.

2 . Dilane Bakwa Leeds have been linked with interest in the RC Strasbourg winger all summer but competition has been fierce. Nottingham Forest saw a £30m bid rejected earlier this week and are expected to continue discussions, with the ability to offer European football.

3 . Manor Solomon Impressed on loan at Elland Road last season but after initial links, talks of a permanent return went quiet. Solomon doesn't look to have a place in the Spurs squad, however, and could move on late in the window.

4 . Bilal El Khannouss The YEP reported earlier this month on enquiries from Leeds regarding El Khannouss. Crystal Palace were frontrunners but have pulled out after a £32m bid was rejected, with Leicester no longer needing to sell after getting money in via the sales of James Justin and Kasey McAteer. The Foxes are thought to want £35m upfront for the attacking midfielder.

5 . Chrisantus Uche The Athletic named Uche as another potential target earlier this summer, with Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas admitting recently offers might need to be accepted. Premier League rivals Wolves have made the first firm move, however, submitting a £17.2m bid earlier this week.