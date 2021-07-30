Leeds United transfer news: Spurs tipped to beat Whites to £30m-rated star, Man Utd close in on La Liga ace

The relentless pre-season regime continues the following day, with a Saturday lunchtime game against Real Betis at Elland Road, before the Whites round off their preparations with an eagerly-anticipated clash against Dutch giants Ajax in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Leeds ace Rodrigo has been discussing his aspirations for the new campaign. He contended: “Every season is a new opportunity to grow. Last season, unfortunately, I had some injuries and different moments that broke my progression a little bit during the season. “In my opinion, I finished the season in a good way.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t go to the Euros but, fortunately, I have the time to prepare myself better for the next one so that’s part of football.

“I am really focused and have the hunger to show again that I can help the team and help my team-mates to achieve or to do something similar to what we did last season.”

Going on to discuss his new teammate Junior Firpo, who joined from Barcelona earlier in the summer, Rodrigo said: "“Everyone is trying to help him to get used to the team, to get used to the way that we work.

“It is not easy arriving to a new country - new teammates, a new language, everything. But it’s true that he has me, I speak a little of Spanish with him and Rapha (Raphina) and Helder (Costa) also.

“I think each day he feels more comfortable and I am sure we will have a great season if we have everyone helping each other do their best.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Palace close in on Gallagher deal Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan. The rising star, who was also wanted by Leeds, is leaving Stamford Bridge temporarily to continue his development, after impressing at West Brom last season. (BBC Sport)

2. Seagulls tipped to seal double deal With Ben White's £50m move to Arsenal set to boost Brighton's transfer budget significantly, the Seagulls have been named favourites to sign both Liverpool's Nat Phillips and Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The pair are likely to cost a combined total of around £35m. (SkyBet)

3. Blues could swoop for Lukaku Reports from Italy have suggested that Chelsea have tabled a massive bid for their former striker Romelu Lukaku, offer Serie A giants over £110m for the lethal striker. The Belgium international netted 24 goals in his club's title-winning campaign last season. (Mirror)

4. Magpies backed to win Tuanzebe race Newcastle United have been tipped to beat Aston Villa to the loan signing of Man Utd's £7m-rated defender Axel Tuanzebe. The 23-year-old looks set to move away on a temporary basis this summer, following the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. (Football Insider)