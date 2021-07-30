Leeds United transfer news: Spurs tipped to beat Whites to £30m-rated star, Man Utd close in on La Liga ace
Leeds United are back in action again this evening, when they take on League One side Fleetwood Town in a friendly clash at the Highbury Stadium.
The relentless pre-season regime continues the following day, with a Saturday lunchtime game against Real Betis at Elland Road, before the Whites round off their preparations with an eagerly-anticipated clash against Dutch giants Ajax in Amsterdam.
Meanwhile, Leeds ace Rodrigo has been discussing his aspirations for the new campaign. He contended: “Every season is a new opportunity to grow. Last season, unfortunately, I had some injuries and different moments that broke my progression a little bit during the season. “In my opinion, I finished the season in a good way.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t go to the Euros but, fortunately, I have the time to prepare myself better for the next one so that’s part of football.
“I am really focused and have the hunger to show again that I can help the team and help my team-mates to achieve or to do something similar to what we did last season.”
Going on to discuss his new teammate Junior Firpo, who joined from Barcelona earlier in the summer, Rodrigo said: "“Everyone is trying to help him to get used to the team, to get used to the way that we work.
“It is not easy arriving to a new country - new teammates, a new language, everything. But it’s true that he has me, I speak a little of Spanish with him and Rapha (Raphina) and Helder (Costa) also.
“I think each day he feels more comfortable and I am sure we will have a great season if we have everyone helping each other do their best.”
