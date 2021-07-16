Ajax's Johan Cruyff was used during Euro 2020. Pic: Getty

The Whites announced a headline pre-season friendly with the Dutch giants in Amsterdam earlier today.

United will travel to the Johan Cruyff Arena on August 4 (19:15) for a clash against Erik ten Hag's outfit.

No Leeds fans from England will be permitted to the game due to Covid-19 restrictions in place but home supporters are set to attend.

Ajax have announced 25,000 tickets will be available for the fixture.

Supporters wanting to attend, though, will have to return a negative Covid test or show evidence of being vaccinated along with being a club card holder.

A statement said: "To visit this competition we follow the measures from the central government and that is why you need a negative test result or vaccination certificate in addition to a competition card.

"For a negative test result, you can take a one-time quick test on Tuesday 3 or Wednesday 4 August."

Should the game sell out it will be the biggest crowd Bielsa s squad have played in front of since their Championship Elland Road showdown against Huddersfield Town in March 2020.

Leeds players had to play out the majority of their debut Premier League season behind closed doors following promotion to the top flight last summer.

Around 8,000 fans were permitted into the club's home ground on the final day of the campaign in May for a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

United played just twice in front of fans during the whole season, with 4,000 fans in attendance at Stamford Bridge last December for the defeat at Chelsea.

Restrictions on sports stadiums in England are set to lift on July 19 and Leeds fans will return in full to LS11 next month.