Leeds United favourite Luciano Becchio has accepted the role of honorary president in a newly-launched supporters group.

The Balearic Whites will form part of the wider Leeds United Iberia network, which aims to gather supporters groups from across the Iberian Peninsula under one umbrella. In May it was announced that Marcelo Bielsa had accepted an invitation to become honorary president for the Iberia network.

Becchio, who scored 87 goals in 221 appearances for Leeds between 2008 and 2013, said: "Leeds United will always have a special place in my heart, and it’s an honour to be part of this new chapter for our supporters in the Balearic Islands. I look forward to meeting many of you soon and celebrating our club together.”

A statement from the newly-formed supporters group said: "The Leeds United family continues to grow across Europe with the official launch of the Balearic Whites, a new supporters’ group bringing together Leeds United fans based in the Balearic Islands.

"In an exciting development for Leeds supporters in Spain, former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio has been announced as the group’s Honorary President. Becchio, a cult hero at Elland Road with over 75 goals in a Leeds shirt, brings his passion and connection to the club to this vibrant new community. His connection to the island is strong, after playing for Real Mallorca B as well as Barcelona B and Mérida before being signed by Leeds United in 2008.

"Luciano now runs an academy on the island which teaches aspiring young footballers all the skills they need to develop into accomplished players. The Fútbol Pro Academy is open to kids of all ages and training is held at the CF Son Cladera (Palma) as well as CF Patronato (Portixol)."

The Balearic Whites will be led by chairman Danny McCreedy, whose branding agency Six Darts also sponsors Becchio's Fútbol Pro Academy. He said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Luciano as our Honorary President. He is a good friend of mine, and his connection to the club inspires us all, and we’re excited to grow the Leeds family here in the Balearics as part of the wider Iberia network.”

Another of the Iberia clubs - the Portugal Whites Supporters Group - has also announced a former Elland Road player will be their honorary president. Bruno Ribeiro, who spent two years with Leeds United, has accepted their invitation to the ambassadorial role.

Portugal Whites, formed by Roger Warwick, includes fans in Madeira, the Lisbon Whites and the Algarve Whites.

Ribeiro said: "The Portugal Whites is a great initiative because we are talking about one of the best clubs in the world that I am very proud to have represented and it will always be my club too. It is with great pride that I accept your invitation because Leeds United is my home and representing it will always be a matter of pride."

The new honorary president will join up with Portugal Whites in October to formally accept his new position and meet members.

For further information about Leeds United Iberia or membership enquiries, please contact: [email protected]