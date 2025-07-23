Fabrizio Romano makes transfer claim relating to Leeds United

Latest Leeds United transfer rumours as Fabrizio Romano gives update relating to the Whites

Leeds United have been busy in the summer transfer window ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The latest addition for Leeds this summer has been Anton Stach from Hoffenheim in a deal believed to be worth £17m. This was a transfer which closely followed the signing of Sean Longstaff last week from Newcastle United.

These deals add to the signings of the likes of Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson. But the Whites are far from done and are looking to add more talent to their squad.

Fabrizio Romano on Leeds United transfer race

Reports in recent weeks have suggested a goalkeeper is next on the agenda for Leeds United and there have been links with the likes of Lyon star Lucas Perri, Newcastle United stopper Nick Pope and Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic - although transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now reported the latter is closing in on a move to Serie A champions Napoli.

There is also a need to boost Farke’s options in the final third and add at least one more striker to the Leeds squad ahead of their return to the Premier League. Former Newcastle star Callum Wilson has been suggested as a possible target after he left St James Park after failing to agree a new deal with the Magpies - but recent reports have suggested West Ham United are in talks with the England striker.

New striker name linked with Leeds

A new name has now been linked with a move to Elland Road after Italian media claimed the Whites are keen on Inter striker Mehdi Taremi after failing with a big bid for Lecce star Nikola Krstovic. The report suggested Leeds are the latest Premier League club to ‘come forward’ and register their interest in the 93-times capped Iran international after Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham also showed they are keen on the experienced frontman. Further competition is said to come from Turkish club Besiktas, with former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed to be keen to add another striker to his squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

