Here are the latest Leeds United transfer rumours as the club gets ready for their Premier League campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest talk has been around Leeds United’s striker situation, as Patrick Bamford has been allowed to leave and Mateo Joseph has handed in a transfer request.

Daniel Farke’s main target for the centre forward position has been touted as Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz and The Athletic reports that Leeds are still hopeful that they can get a deal done for the Brazilian despite the club’s insistence that he is not for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deal for the 24-year-old is more likely to happen if Marco Silva recruits another striker to his Fulham squad, then Muniz may be allowed to leave, with The Whites waiting in the wings to secure his signature.

Leeds keeping an eye on El Khannouss

Bilal El Khannouss has a lot of interest after Leicester were relegated to the Championship last season and Leeds are one of the names linked.

Premier League rivals Sunderland, West Ham and Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on developments, with reports suggesting that the Moroccan international has a £22.5m release clause in his contract.

It is not thought that Leeds are actively pursuing a move for El Khannouss at the moment but he is an option that has been assessed by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder featured prominently in the Premier League for Leicester last season, making 32 appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Your next Leeds United read: Dream Leeds United XI after Lucas Perri signs