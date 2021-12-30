Leeds United transfer news: Leeds to battle West Ham for £10m-rated defender, Whites ace eyed by Bayern Munich

As thing stand, the Whites (16th) are five points clear of the Clarets who are currently in the relegation zone (18th), but will be mindful of the three games in hand their opponents have over them.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford revealed he's pushing hard to return from injury in time to feature against Sean Dyche's saide, and told the YEP: “The injury is coming along good. I think it was almost a blessing in disguise that the two games over Christmas got postponed, but yeah, it's coming along nicely.

“I should be doing drills tomorrow [Thursday] and then we'll see how close we are. It's touch and go for Burnley. I'm feeling good. I've hit every marker that's been laid down so far day to day, so it's been a good improvement. It's not a few weeks away. It's very close.”

He continued: “What the club has gone through is unheard of really. You don't ever see that many injuries, especially in one go.

“Maybe throughout the season you'd get them spread out but they have seemed to hit us all at once. It's just been unfortunate, we have really been down to the bare bones.

“It'll be nice when we come back to have a full team. This season everyone is saying Leeds are struggling but I don't think we've had a full 11 for two games in a row.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's festive football action continues:

1. Schick in high demand A host of Premier League clubs are believed to be vying for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. However, his club look unlikely to sell before the end of the season, as they remain focused on securing Champions League qualification. (90min) Photo: Matthias Hangst Photo Sales

2. Duo jostle for Vecino Everton and Leicester City have been tipped to go head to head in the race to sign Inter midfielder Matias Vecino. The Uruguayan ace is expected to leave the Serie A side once his contract expires in June, and Real Betis are also on his tail. (Calciomercato) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

3. Blues keen to capture Digne Chelsea are said to have made Everton full-back Lucas Digne their number one target for the upcoming transfer window, as they look to secure cover for the injured Ben Chillwell. Digne, a former Barcelona player, has made over 100 Premier League appearances for the Toffees. (L'Equipe) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4. Magpies backed to bag Pepe Newcastle United have been named favourites to sign Arsenal's big money winger Nicolas Pepe. The £72m man has 26 senior caps for the Ivory Coast, and made a name for himself with Ligue 1 side Lille before joining Arsenal in 2019. (Various) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales