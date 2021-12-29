Burnley have not played since December 12 when their home clash against West Ham ended in a goalless draw.

The Lancashire outfit's next three opponents Watford, Aston Villa, Everton all saw their requests to have their fixtures against the Clarets postponed due to coronavirus cases within their squads.

The Turf Moor outfit are due to finally return to action on Thursday evening with a trip to Manchester United, followed four days later by the visit to Leeds.

CONFIDENCE: From Burnley captain Ben Mee as Sunday's trip to Leeds United looms. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images.

Sean Dyche's side are approaching the contests sat in the relegation zone - but Mee has highlighted how other sides in the lower half of the division have failed to kick on whilst Burnley have been forced to sit it out.

The Clarets are third-bottom but only two points behind fourth-bottom Watford who have played two games more.

Fifth-bottom Leeds hold a five-point cushion over Burnley but the Clarets have three games in hand.

“It’s been frustrating for all of us, for everyone involved and for the fans as well, especially at this time of year," said Mee, as quoted by burnleyfootballclub.com.

“We were prepared for all of them games, obviously late notice for the first couple, but for Boxing Day there was a bit more notice.

“Our squad is in a good place at the minute, so we were slightly disappointed in those games getting called off.

“There all going to have to be rearranged now and it’s going to be a busy schedule for us in the new year.

“You want points on the board, you don’t want games in hand, but seeing the teams around us not really moving much, it gives us a good incentive to go and get some points and move up the table.”

