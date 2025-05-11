Future addressed, contract talks, £25m price-tag set - The latest on every Leeds United transfer story so far

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 17:00 BST

The latest on every transfer report surrounding Leeds United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The transfer window is still a few weeks away from opening but speculation surrounding Leeds United’s summer business is rife. Elland Road chiefs look set for a very busy summer which chairman Paraag Marathe has described as the most important in decades, with reinforcements needed across the board to give Daniel Farke his best shot at survival.

Leeds are known to want top-level additions in goal and upfront, while multiple reports have touted central defence and midfield as other priority positions. Left-back will also be a key area of focus, particularly if Junior Firpo doesn’t stay beyond the end of his current contract this summer.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

He and a handful of other squad members could be set for the exit door, while the focus of many fans is on those club chiefs hope to bring in. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on just about every transfer story surrounding the Whites so far.

The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time.

1. Illan Meslier

The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona.

2. Junior Firpo

The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss.

3. Max Wober

Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has reportedly agreed the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen alongside Wober, having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. Leeds not expected to sanction any move until they have a replacement lined up, however.

4. Isaac Schmidt

Has reportedly agreed the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen alongside Wober, having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. Leeds not expected to sanction any move until they have a replacement lined up, however. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers.

5. Joe Rothwell

Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is another who could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder.

6. Darko Gyabi

Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is another who could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice