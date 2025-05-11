The transfer window is still a few weeks away from opening but speculation surrounding Leeds United’s summer business is rife. Elland Road chiefs look set for a very busy summer which chairman Paraag Marathe has described as the most important in decades, with reinforcements needed across the board to give Daniel Farke his best shot at survival.
Leeds are known to want top-level additions in goal and upfront, while multiple reports have touted central defence and midfield as other priority positions. Left-back will also be a key area of focus, particularly if Junior Firpo doesn’t stay beyond the end of his current contract this summer.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
He and a handful of other squad members could be set for the exit door, while the focus of many fans is on those club chiefs hope to bring in. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on just about every transfer story surrounding the Whites so far.