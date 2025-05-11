The transfer window is still a few weeks away from opening but speculation surrounding Leeds United’s summer business is rife. Elland Road chiefs look set for a very busy summer which chairman Paraag Marathe has described as the most important in decades, with reinforcements needed across the board to give Daniel Farke his best shot at survival.

Leeds are known to want top-level additions in goal and upfront, while multiple reports have touted central defence and midfield as other priority positions. Left-back will also be a key area of focus, particularly if Junior Firpo doesn’t stay beyond the end of his current contract this summer.

He and a handful of other squad members could be set for the exit door, while the focus of many fans is on those club chiefs hope to bring in. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on just about every transfer story surrounding the Whites so far.

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Isaac Schmidt Has reportedly agreed the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen alongside Wober, having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. Leeds not expected to sanction any move until they have a replacement lined up, however. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers. | Getty Images Photo Sales