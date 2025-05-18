The summer transfer window is still a couple of weeks from opening but business is getting underway up and down the country, with Leeds United set for a busy and exciting few months. Daniel Farke will lead their Premier League return and the expectation is he will be financially backed, with reports suggesting a transfer war chest of more than £100million could be available.

Reinforcements will be needed across the board but priority will likely be given to top-class additions in goal, central defence, midfield and upfront. And as early plans are put in place by Elland Road recruitment chiefs, reports are really starting to gather pace surrounding incomings and possible outgoings.

There appears to be a new transfer link every other day and so to keep you in the loop on all the latest surrounding Leeds United’s summer plans, the YEP has rounded up all the key reports below. Take a look to see how things are going at this early point of the summer.

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time.

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona.

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss.

4 . Isaac Schmidt Has reportedly agreed the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen alongside Wober, having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. Leeds not expected to sanction any move until they have a replacement lined up, however.

5 . Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers.

6 . Darko Gyabi Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is another who could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder.