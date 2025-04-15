Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are one of several sides to have been linked with interest in the Southampton goalkeeper.

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with interest in reported Leeds United target Aaron Ramsdale - but the Whites may still hold a key advantage over their rivals.

Ramsdale emerged as a possible summer target for Leeds last month, with reports claiming the Southampton goalkeeper was being eyed up ahead of a potential return to the Premier League. A new No.1 would be expected to become a top priority in the event of promotion, with long-term first-choice Illan Meslier recently dropped by Daniel Farke after a flurry of high-profile errors.

Southampton only signed Ramsdale from Arsenal in a £25million deal last summer but their relegation is believed to have activated an exit clause worth around the same amount, with top-flight interest building. And The Sun now claim Manchester United are ‘monitoring’ the 26-year-old amid their own issues between the posts.

Like Meslier, first-choice Andre Onana was recently dropped but while Karl Darlow has steadied the ship at Elland Road, Altay Bayindir’s first game back in post for Man Utd ended in a 4-1 defeat and he was culpable for at least one of those goals. As such, they are weighing up the possibility of a new first-choice this summer and could battle Leeds for Ramsdale’s signature.

The report also claims West Ham United manager Graham Potter has identified Ramsdale as a ‘key target’ this summer while Newcastle United and Bournemouth have been linked in recent weeks. There is also interest from abroad but the England international’s preference is to stay in the Premier League.

Why Leeds United could still pip Man Utd in Aaron Ramsdale transfer race

Leeds might be written off by many in a transfer battle against Man Utd but could hold a key advantage in the ability to offer regular football. Ramsdale left Arsenal for Southampton less than 12 months ago with the view of being a top-flight No.1 and with hope of an England spot for the 2026 World Cup, regular starts will almost certainly be needed.

And while Man Utd are starting to cast eyes on a new goalkeeper, there could be issues in offloading the current one, particularly given his recent mistakes. The Athletic journalist David Ornstein recently highlighted the difficulty Old Trafford chiefs might face in trying to sell Onana this summer, which could present an issue when convincing someone like Ramsdale that regular football will come.

“It does raise questions about the future of Onana,” Ornstein told NBC Sports after the goalkeeper was dropped on Sunday. “He joined for £47.2m in the summer of 2023, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. Unless somebody came in with huge money for him, the hope of United selling him for a profit is almost non-existent and that would mean a PSR loss, which could rule out the possibility of selling him.”

With Southampton’s Championship return confirmed earlier this month, Ramsdale’s £25m release clause is believed to have become active and despite suffering a third relegation, he will have plenty of suitors. It remains to be seen if Leeds will pursue the former Arsenal man but focus inside the club is currently on securing promotion, rather than looking too far ahead.

