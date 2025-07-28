Leeds United player's agent has already given verdict as two exits likely

The latest Leeds United rumours as the club prepares for its return to the Premier League.

The future of out-of-favour right-back Isaac Schmidt is close to being finalised with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen reaching an ‘agreement’ with Leeds United for the defender, according to Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger.

The Swiss player does not feature prominently in the Whites’ plans for the new Premier League season and did not play regularly for his side in their promotion push last year.

It is reported that the deal will be an initial loan deal for the 25-year-old and details are still being discussed. It is not yet understood whether there will be a loan or obligation to buy Schmidt for the German side. But Berger does confirm that Leeds boss Daniel Farke wants a replacement before he agrees to letting the full back leave Elland Road.

Schmidt only managed 71 minutes of game time in his 12 Championship appearances last season and started two games in the FA Cup.

Speaking to Swiss media earlier in July, the Switzerland international’s agent said: “Isaac played as a left-back for a long time, and we discussed with the club that there was a larger market for the right-back position. The decision to switch Isaac to the right led to the transfer and his call-up to the national team.

“He has developed, matured as a player, and proven himself with the national team. In a World Cup year, the top priority shouldn’t be to focus on finances. Instead, it’s all about one thing: Where can I play the most games to prove myself? I’m convinced we’ll find a very good solution for him this summer.”

Bamford linked to Wrexham switch

Newly promoted Championship side Wrexham are looking to lay down a marker in the new season, and one way they are looking to prove their competitiveness is by being aggressive in the transfer market.

They have already snapped up Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass after he became a free agent, after a mutual agreement was reached to leave the club. Now, Wrexham are eyeing a move for the vastly experienced Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, Mick Brown told the Football Insider.

The Welsh side view Bamford as someone who can add quality and experience to the side that achieved a historic third promotion in a row last season and look to kick on again in the Championship.

The English striker is another who is not in Farke’s plans for the new season and did not feature in the squad that travelled to the club’s pre-season camp in Germany.

Along with Wrexham, many Championship clubs are interested in the forward, including Bamford’s former side, Middlesbrough.

