42 of the best Premier League and European free agents Leeds United could sign for nothing this summer

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 20:00 BST

Leeds United have a lot do to this summer and so a bargain or two wouldn't go amiss.

Leeds United look set for one their busiest and most important summers in recent memory as those in charge at Elland Road prepare for the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s squad enjoyed a record-breaking Championship title-winning campaign but as they jet off to Las Vegas for more celebrations, recruitment chiefs will be hard at work.

An overhaul of Farke’s squad is expected and recent reports suggest Leeds could have more than £100million to spend this summer, albeit PSR constraints could see it reduced. But with so many areas to strengthen and a finite transfer war chest, Elland Road chiefs won’t be turning their most up at the chance of a bargain.

You can’t get a better bargain than landing something for free and a huge number of first-team players across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga look set to become available for nothing this summer. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 42 Leeds might have a somewhat realistic chance of signing.

Position: GK | Current club: Napoli | Market value: £10.2m

1. Alex Meret

Position: GK | Current club: Napoli | Market value: £10.2m | Getty Images

Position: GK | Current club: PSV | Market value: £8.5m

2. Walter Benitez

Position: GK | Current club: PSV | Market value: £8.5m | AFP via Getty Images

Position: GK | Current club: Fiorentina | Market value: £4.2m

3. David De Gea

Position: GK | Current club: Fiorentina | Market value: £4.2m | Getty Images

Position: GK | Current club: Preston | Market value: £3m

4. Freddie Woodman

Position: GK | Current club: Preston | Market value: £3m | Getty Images

Position: GK | Current club: Aston Villa | Market value: £1.3m

5. Robin Olsen

Position: GK | Current club: Aston Villa | Market value: £1.3m | Getty Images

Position: RB | Current club: Nottingham Forest | Market value: £17m

6. Ola Aina

Position: RB | Current club: Nottingham Forest | Market value: £17m | Getty Images

