Leeds United look set for one their busiest and most important summers in recent memory as those in charge at Elland Road prepare for the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s squad enjoyed a record-breaking Championship title-winning campaign but as they jet off to Las Vegas for more celebrations, recruitment chiefs will be hard at work.

An overhaul of Farke’s squad is expected and recent reports suggest Leeds could have more than £100million to spend this summer, albeit PSR constraints could see it reduced. But with so many areas to strengthen and a finite transfer war chest, Elland Road chiefs won’t be turning their most up at the chance of a bargain.

You can’t get a better bargain than landing something for free and a huge number of first-team players across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga look set to become available for nothing this summer. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 42 Leeds might have a somewhat realistic chance of signing.

1 . Alex Meret Position: GK | Current club: Napoli | Market value: £10.2m | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Walter Benitez Position: GK | Current club: PSV | Market value: £8.5m | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . David De Gea Position: GK | Current club: Fiorentina | Market value: £4.2m | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Freddie Woodman Position: GK | Current club: Preston | Market value: £3m | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Robin Olsen Position: GK | Current club: Aston Villa | Market value: £1.3m | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Ola Aina Position: RB | Current club: Nottingham Forest | Market value: £17m | Getty Images Photo Sales