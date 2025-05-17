European giants eyeing Leeds United star as team 'solution' with fellow big guns also linked to Whites man
Italian giants Lazio are reportedly eyeing a move for a Leeds United star to bolster their options in a particular position.
Whites left back Junior Firpo is out of contract this summer and Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claim that Lazio are looking at the 28-year-old as a possible option.
A report from The Laziali highlights how the club ‘need some reinforcement in the full-back department next summer, especially with Nuno Tavares facing an uncertain future.’
The report adds that Elseid Hysaj and Adam Marusic are on the wrong side of 30 and that ‘Luca Pellegrini’s campaign was marred by a mid-season omission due to his alleged lack of effort in training.’
According to Il Corriere dello Sport via La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio are eyeing Firpo as a ‘potential solution’, especially with his expiring contract in mind.
La Lazio Siamo Noi, though, claim that there is also interest in Firpo from fellow European heavyweights AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.
They claim that ‘exploratory meeting with his agents’ have taken place with a view to Lazio’s interest.