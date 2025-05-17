A Leeds United star is reportedly being eyed by Italian giants.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian giants Lazio are reportedly eyeing a move for a Leeds United star to bolster their options in a particular position.

Whites left back Junior Firpo is out of contract this summer and Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claim that Lazio are looking at the 28-year-old as a possible option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from The Laziali highlights how the club ‘need some reinforcement in the full-back department next summer, especially with Nuno Tavares facing an uncertain future.’

The report adds that Elseid Hysaj and Adam Marusic are on the wrong side of 30 and that ‘Luca Pellegrini’s campaign was marred by a mid-season omission due to his alleged lack of effort in training.’

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio are eyeing Firpo as a ‘potential solution’, especially with his expiring contract in mind.

La Lazio Siamo Noi, though, claim that there is also interest in Firpo from fellow European heavyweights AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

They claim that ‘exploratory meeting with his agents’ have taken place with a view to Lazio’s interest.