Leeds United transfer gossip: Whites plot raid for ex-Barcelona goalkeeper, Orta gets ready to table seven-figure bid
Leeds United seemingly have a couple of top priorities in this transfer window, including a new central midfielder and a goalkeeper to act as deputy to Illan Meslier.
Yesterday we brought you news of the Whites’ lengthy pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, with the latest suggestion being that a deal for the Uruguyan is still in the offing.
As relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds are said to still be in contact with Cagliari over a move for the £30m-rated international.
It has been claimed that the end of the Copa America, in which he participated, could see things move forward in the coming weeks.
Previous reports from La Nuova Sardegna have suggested that Nandez is “destined” to move to Elland Road, and that looks to still be a likelihood, with Leeds transfer chief Victor Orta reportedly jetting out to Italy in a bid to push through an agreement.
Elsewhere, Kiko Casilla has spoken out about his time with the Whites following his loan move to La Liga outfit Elche.
The veteran stopper, who fell down the pecking order in England in recent months, has claimed that achieving promotion with Leeds was "a dream" and that he will be cheering on his teammates from Spain in "every match"
Taking to his social media pages earlier in the week, he wrote: "It is not easy for me to take this difficult decision for this season.
"This club and supporters made me feel something different, just amazing.
"We had hard moments and at the same time we had unforgettable moments too but we were always together, feeling the support from our people. This makes us different.
"We never surrendered and it was a dream for me to promote to the Premier League with Leeds United.”
Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…