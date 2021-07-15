Leeds United transfer gossip: Whites plot raid for ex-Barcelona goalkeeper, Orta gets ready to table seven-figure bid

Yesterday we brought you news of the Whites’ lengthy pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, with the latest suggestion being that a deal for the Uruguyan is still in the offing.

As relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds are said to still be in contact with Cagliari over a move for the £30m-rated international.

It has been claimed that the end of the Copa America, in which he participated, could see things move forward in the coming weeks.

Previous reports from La Nuova Sardegna have suggested that Nandez is “destined” to move to Elland Road, and that looks to still be a likelihood, with Leeds transfer chief Victor Orta reportedly jetting out to Italy in a bid to push through an agreement.

Elsewhere, Kiko Casilla has spoken out about his time with the Whites following his loan move to La Liga outfit Elche.

The veteran stopper, who fell down the pecking order in England in recent months, has claimed that achieving promotion with Leeds was "a dream" and that he will be cheering on his teammates from Spain in "every match"

Taking to his social media pages earlier in the week, he wrote: "It is not easy for me to take this difficult decision for this season.

"This club and supporters made me feel something different, just amazing.

"We had hard moments and at the same time we had unforgettable moments too but we were always together, feeling the support from our people. This makes us different.

"We never surrendered and it was a dream for me to promote to the Premier League with Leeds United.”

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Lingard future undecided Senior figures at Man Utd are said to be "divided" over the issues of whether to allow midfielder Jesse Lingard to leave the club and join West Ham United. The Red Devils are currently holding out for a £30m fee, despite the player having less than a year left on his current contract. (The Athletic) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

2. Clarets close in on Hennessey Burnley look set to beat Aston Villa and Chelsea in the race to sign ex-Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. The 34-year-old is an experienced option, and has racked up 96 senior international caps for Wales. (Birmingham Mail) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

3. Hammers want Areola West Ham United are moving closer to landing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a loan deal, as they look to secure a quality option to challenge Lukas Fabianksi for his starting spot. The experienced stopper has previously spent time on loan with the likes of Real Madrid and Fulham. (Evening Standard) (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Phil Noble - Pool Buy photo

4. Cucurella price revealed Brighton & Hove Albion will have to spend around £15m if they're to secure the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe, according to report from Spain. His club look unlikely to accept anything less than the player's release clause. (Sport Witness) (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images) Photo: Jurij Kodrun Buy photo