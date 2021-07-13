Casilla was handed an eight-game ban for racism during the 2019-20 Championship season, having been found guilty of racially abusing striker Jonathan Leko during a clash at Charlton Athletic, and fell behind Illan Meslier in the pecking order as Leeds closed in on promotion to the Premier League.

Young French stopper Meslier then impressed upon coming into the first team and maintained his place as first choice keeper upon United's first season back in the top flight.

Former Real Madrid custodian Casilla made just three league appearances all season and the 34-year-old former Champions League winner has now switched to Elche in a bid to seek regular football.

MESSAGE: From departing Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images.

Taking to his social media pages on Tuesday afternoon, Casilla wrote: "It is not easy for me to take this difficult decision for this season.

"This club and supporters made me feel something different, just amazing.

"We had hard moments and at the same time we had unforgettable moments too but we were always together, feeling the support from our people. This makes us different.

"We never surrendered and it was a dream for me to promote to the Premier League with Leeds United

"(The) club is now where we deserve...and I wish this is just a beginning.

"I can swear to everybody when I defended our shirt 100 per cent times I did it with respect and (I am) proud to be part of this club.

"See you soon again.

"And of course I will support from Spain every match.

"We will have a brilliant season for sure.

"More than ever....marchingontogether."

