Leeds United transfer gossip: Player on brink of exit as Whites consider move for £34m-rated talent

The arrival of young midfielder Sean McGurk at Elland Road has taken their tally up to four signings already, and if the rumour mills are to be believed, there could be plenty more where that came from too.

Recent days have seen the Whites linked with a potential move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent, although it remains to be seen whether a fourth attempt at snapping up the Ibrox title winner will be enough to convince the Gers to let him leave.

But aside from potential incomings, there could be some familiar faces set for exits from the club in the coming days, with one high-profile Marcelo Bielsa signing said to be on the brink of a move away from Elland Road.

Casilla set to leave

According to The Mirror, Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to join La Liga outfit Elche.

The veteran stopper arrived at Elland Road in January 2019 and immediately established himself as the Whites’ number one.

His form in England has been chequered at times, however, and after a lengthy spell on the sidelines following an FA ban an alleged use of racist language, he conceded his place in the starting XI to Illan Meslier.

The young Frenchman shone between the sticks last season, and Casilla was limited to just three Premier League outings and a very questionable display in the FA Cup upset against Crawley Town.

At 34, it is understood that he is eager to play first team football, and with no sign of him usurping Meslier any time soon, he is said to be pushing for a return to his home country.

As per reports, however, Leeds transfer chief Victor Orta is fairly confident that he has found a suitable replacement for the Spaniard already.

Leeds in race for Damsgaard

For a while on Wednesday, it looked as if Mikkel Damsgaard was going to break English hearts.

His free-kick gave Denmark a first-half lead against England at Wembley, and while it wasn’t meant to be for the Danes that night, there’s no doubting that the Sampdoria winger has enjoyed a breakout tournament at Euro 2020.

Now, he is is reportedly set for a move to the Premier League, with interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, and Leeds United.

That update come from Italian publication Calcio Mercato, and it isn’t the first time that the Whites have been linked with a possible move for the 21-year-old.

If he does end up at Elland Road, however, he won’t come cheap, with Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that he could cost as much as £34 million.

