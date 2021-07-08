Eighteen-year-old attacking midfielder Sean McGurk has joined the Whites for an undisclosed fee from League One side Wigan Athletic penning terms on a three-year deal.

Leeds have been tracking former Liverpool youngster McGurk for some time and tried to sign the teenager alongside Joe Gelhardt from the Latics upon Gelhardt's move to Leeds last summer.

McGurk stayed at the Latics and last season helped Wigan’s Under-18s become Professional Development League National champions.

DEAL: Eighteen-year-old Sean McGurk, above, joins Leeds United on a three-year-deal from Wigan Athletic. Photo by LUFC.

The attacking midfielder netted 13 goals as Wigan sealed back-to-back league titles and McGurk also netted three strikes during five appearances as part of the club's FA Youth Cup run.

McGurk joined Wigan from Liverpool in 2016 but his contract at the Latics expired this summer.

The teenager now becomes United's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Amari Miller, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo.

McGurk has yet to make his professional debut and will will link up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side who will play in Premier League 2 Division 1 having stormed to promotion last season as champions.

