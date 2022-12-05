The centre-half didn't feel the problem occur at the time, but sustained a knuckle issue in Sunday's session when he tugged on a team-mate's shirt during a practice match. Whites' head of medicine and performance Rob Price noticed the problem as Llorente came off the pitch as training finished and has sent him for an operation in Murcia, almost two hours south of the club's Oliva Nova base. The surgery is not expected to prevent Llorente from training and playing, however, so he should be able to re-join the training camp ahead of Thursday's friendly with Elche.

Junior Firpo, meanwhile, is to fly out to meet up with the squad on Tuesday. The left-back picked up a minor knock a few days ago and was one of four senior players missing when the camp kicked off. Patrick Bamford had successful groin surgery in Munich, Germany on Sunday afternoon and has returned to England to begin a rehabilitation process that should return him to action within two weeks.

Goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson remain absent through a viral illness, leaving Joel Robles and Dani van den Heuvel as Jesse Marsch's options between the sticks. Llorente aside, everyone who trained on Sunday was involved again in an intense session on Monday morning. Crysencio Summerville was rested for the final minutes of a training game after being caught on the ankle by a Marc Roca challenge.