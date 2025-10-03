Thomas Frank has delivered the Tottenham team news for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A star Tottenham attacker has joined a key quartet in being ruled out out of Saturday’s clash against Leeds United at Elland Road but an international is set to return.

Key striker Dominic Solanke was added to the list of those definitely out earlier this week when boss Thomas Frank revealed that the forward would have minor surgery on an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank was already without key men James Maddison (ACL rupture), Radu Dragusin (ACL) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) with longer term injuries.

Solanke had been struggling with his ankle injury at a time when another main striker option in Randal Kolo Muani had been battling against a dead leg.

Kolo Muani, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, again missed Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Bodo-Glint despite a positive update on the striker in Frank’s pre-match press conference.

Frank had said that Tottenham were ‘finally on top’ of Muani’s dead leg and that there had been progress but the Spurs boss has now revealed that the striker will again be missing for Saturday’s clash against Leeds at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argentinian international centre-back Cristian Romero, though, who missed the midweek Champions League clash due to an injury scare, will start Saturday’s contest against the Whites.

“He will not be available, he's not in the squad”

In more positive news for Spurs, Yves Bissouma and summer signing Kota Takai returned to training on Monday after injury lay-offs whilst defender Ben Davies also returned from a knee injury to make the bench as an unused substitute against Bodo/Glimt.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference and as quoted by The Standard, Frank said: “Kolo Muani has been on the pitch the last two days. That's very positive [but] he will not be available, he's not in the squad tomorrow. Kota is getting better and better. He's trained with the team for 10 days, so that's promising.

"Romero is fit and available and he will start tomorrow. Promising news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was a contact to his foot, the medical did a good job to get him turned around. Trained and ready for tomorrow.

“Dom’s minor procedure went well. The timeframe we'll know more when we come back from the international break."