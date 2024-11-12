Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Defeat to Leeds United has already proved decisive for one Championship manager.

Leeds United could prove Marti Cifuentes’ last game in charge of Queens Park Rangers with reports suggesting the Championship strugglers are considering a change in the dugout.

QPR will spend the November international break bottom of the Championship after losing 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday. Goals either side of half-time from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe capped off an utterly dominant performance from Leeds, with yet another visitor leaving LS11 having failed to register a single shot on target.

Cifuentes will not be the last manager this season to leave Elland Road with nothing to show for it, but the QPR boss is under growing pressure after a run of 12 games without victory across all competitions. And French outlet L’Equipe now report the London club are ‘considering’ whether to replace the 42-year-old with Gregory Vignal.

The 43-year-old former left-back, who played for Liverpool, Portsmouth and Birmingham City among others, has been out of work since February, having been sacked by French third-tier outfit Versailles after just 10 games in charge. He was tipped to join Regis Le Bris’ backroom staff at Sunderland over the summer but is now being eyed as the main man.

L’Equipe add that Vignal was spotted at Loftus Road during QPR’s 0-0 draw against Sunderland earlier this month, adding that he spoke with a member of the R’s board. It is unclear whether a move for the Frenchman will materialise but Cifuentes is evidently under pressure.

Second killer blow on the cards

A meeting with Leeds has already proven the final straw for one Championship manager, with Cardiff City sacking Erol Bulut following their dismal 2-0 home defeat in September. The Bluebirds were also bottom of the Championship at the time and had taken just one point from their first five games.

A statement released by Cardiff City read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm first team manager Erol Bulut has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect. The Board of Directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.

“First team coach Nikolaos Karydas will also depart and leaves with the club’s best wishes. Further backroom staff confirmation will follow in due course. Omer Riza will take charge of the first team on an interim basis, while the club look to recruit a new permanent first team manager.”

They have since kept Riza in interim charge for longer than expected and have enjoyed a significant uptick in form. Despite going into the November international break off the back of consecutive defeats, Cardiff sit 22nd and recently enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run.