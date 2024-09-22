Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boss has paid the ultimate price for a Leeds United failure with a quick decision taken.

Saturday’s Leeds United visit has proved Erol Bulut’s last game in charge of Cardiff City who have taken the quick decision to sack the under fire boss.

Cardiff lined up for the weekend’s contest sat bottom of the Championship table and with just one point from their first five games. There were widespread reports that Bulut would be fired if his side lost to Daniel Farke’s visitors and a 2-0 reverse has been followed by the news on Sunday afternoon that Bulut has been sacked.

A statement released by Cardiff City read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm first team manager Erol Bulut has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect. The Board of Directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.

“First team coach Nikolaos Karydas will also depart and leaves with the club’s best wishes. Further backroom staff confirmation will follow in due course. Omer Riza will take charge of the first team on an interim basis, while the club look to recruit a new permanent first team manager.”