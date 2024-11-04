Leeds United teen salutes personal big step up and declares future hope with star's approval

A Leeds youngster has toasted a big personal Whites first - and has a Whites star’s approval.

Young Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew has outlined his Whites future hope upon toasting a big personal Whites first.

Whites Academy graduate Crew has been in and around Daniel Farke’s squad for some time and the 18-year-old was finally handed his first team debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Championship visitors Plymouth Argyle.

Crew, already capped for Wales, almost capped his debut with a goal, his fine rising strike from the edge of the box tipped over the bar by Pilgrims keeper Daniel Grimshaw as Leeds looked for a fourth goal.

But the three points were already safely in the bag - as was Crew’s debut - after which the teen outlined his hope for more special memories with the Whites.

Taking to his Instagram page, Crew wrote: “Special feeling to have made my Leeds United debut. Hopefully more special memories to come at this place.”

Several of Crew’s teammates posted replies, including new first team star Largie Ramazani who gave a big seal of approval.

“Player” wrote Ramazani, together with a handshake sign.

