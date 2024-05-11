Leeds will miss line-leading centre-forward Patrick Bamford for the next two games at least, according to manager Daniel Farke, after it was revealed the striker had suffered a minor patellar tendon trauma.

It was thought Bamford’s injury was merely a bruised knee but a fresh scan has shown the issue to be more than his initial diagnosis. As a result, Leeds are likely to go with Joel Piroe in attack once again, supported by Georginio Rutter.

Dan James is a possibility to return to the squad after suffering an abdominal tear, while Connor Roberts has trained with the team and should be available.

Here’s how we expect Leeds to line up at Carrow Road on Sunday.

1 . GK - Illan Meslier Meslier was recently named joint-winner of the EFL Championship Golden Glove award after registering 18 clean sheets this season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . RB - Sam Byram Byram's experience is likely to see him given the nod ahead of Archie Gray and the not yet 100% fit Connor Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . CB - Joe Rodon A stalwart at the back this season, even though the team have shipped more goals lately, there are no calls for the Welsh international to be dropped. Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

4 . CB - Ethan Ampadu There may be temptation on Farke's part to deploy Ampadu in his preferred central midfield berth, but the stand-in skipper has been especially important at centre-back throughout the second half of the campaign and is likely to stay put. Photo Sales

5 . LB - Junior Firpo Not at his best in Leeds' last run-out but has been one of the better performers in recent weeks when the team's overall level has fallen. An attacking threat down the left, too. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . CM - Ilia Gruev Farke has reiterated on numerous occasions there are few options in his squad other than Gruev and Ampadu who can play the 'deep six' role. Photo Sales