Leeds United 'target' set for Premier League switch as 'medical booked'

A Leeds United transfer target looks set to join a Premier League club instead this summer

Leicester City are on the verge of securing the signing of free agent Bobby De Cordova-Reid, according to reports. De Cordova-Reid has been linked with a host of clubs since the end of the Premier League season after turning down the offer of a new deal at Fulham.

Leeds United were one of the clubs said to be keen on the Jamaica international, who has been away competing in the Copa America this summer. However, it seems the Whites will have to look elsewhere for a wing option, with De Cordova-Reid set to stay in the Premier League.

That's according to the Daily Telegraph, who claim the Foxes are in a position to make him one of Steve Cooper's first signings in charge at the King Power Stadium. The report adds that De Cordova-Reid is expected to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours with the club in a position to secure the winger.

The report also adds that Leicester are ready to complete a £5 million deal for Chelsea youngster Michael Golding, with the club seeing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall go the opposite way in a deal that was announced earlier this week. Dewsbury-Hall becomes the Foxes’ first sale this summer, but the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton and Dennis Praet have all reached the end of their deals and could leave for nothing.

De Cordova-Reid spent five years with Fulham after joining the club on an initial loan from Cardiff City in 2019. He has won two promotions to the Premier League in that time, while he has also managed to establish himself as a consistent performer in the top flight.

The 31-year-old will look to play a starring role under Cooper as Leicester battle to stay in the Premier League after their promotion as champions of the second tier. The club have not had an easy couple of months since getting their hands on the Championship title, though, with head coach Enzo Maresca leaving the club to join Chelsea.

The club have also been forced to lodge an appeal after seeing an independent commission dismiss their argument that the Premier League did not have the right to charge them after allegedly breaching PSR regulations, following the charge they were handed last season.

A statement released by the Premier League on Thursday read: "An independent Commission has dismissed a challenge by Leicester City FC that it has no jurisdiction to consider an alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).