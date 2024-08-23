Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as this evening’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday nears.

The Leeds United team coach will soon be heading south as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Whites are currently winless from their opening three games but know a strong performance and three points could see optimism return among supporters. Those fans will have a keen eye on the stands this evening, hoping to catch a glimpse of £10million winger Largie Ramazani, who joined from UD Almeria on Thursday.

Club chiefs will have one eye on this evening’s clash but focus is almost exclusively on recruitment, with just one week until the transfer window closes and plenty of work to do beforehand. Farke has made clear the need for three more signings across the pitch and speculation is intensifying as to who might follow Ramazani through the door. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Solomon decision

Leeds have received a boost in their pursuit of Manor Solomon with reports suggesting the winger has rejected the chance to join a top-flight team abroad. Fabrizio Romano claims Solomon has knocked back a formal offer from Spanish outfit Getafe, with his preference being to remain in England.

The YEP understands Solomon is on a ‘long list’ of potential attacking options with Farke keen on bringing in more quality, following Ramazani’s arrival. Leeds have lost more than 50 goal contributions in the form of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, with only the former since replaced and worrying lack of depth in the trio behind the striker.

Solomon is expected to leave Tottenham in the window’s final week, having failed to make the bench for their opening Premier League game against Leicester City. But the 25-year-old Israeli international looks set to remain in the UK, although it remains to be seen whether Leeds will actively pursue a move.

Aarons ‘interest’

Leeds have been linked with a sensational return for previous target Max Aarons, who snubbed a move to Elland Road at the last minute 12 months ago. Football Insider claim interest has been registered in taking the 24-year-old on loan from Bournemouth for the season.

Aarons looked set for a move to Leeds last summer after the agreement of a £12m fee with Norwich City, only to U-turn after staying in the city overnight and undergoing medical tests. He eventually joined Premier League outfit Bournemouth but made just 13 league starts under Andoni Iraola.

Football Insider claim Leeds are ‘readying’ a loan approach for Aarons, with Farke keen to reunite with his former Norwich man eventually. Cover at full-back is wanted at Elland Road, although the YEP understands a more natural left-sided option would be preferred.