Leeds United are expected to miss out on the signing of Norwich City right-back Max Aarons as Premier League club AFC Bournemouth hijack the deal at the eleventh hour.

One-time Leeds managerial target Andoni Iraola could be set to welcome United transfer target Max Aarons in the coming days, despite the England Under-21 defender reportedly being at the medical stage with the Whites.

A transfer rising to £12 million had been agreed, according to reports in Norfolk with the young defender’s destination expected to be Elland Road as recently as this morning.

According to The Athletic, Aarons has performed a U-turn and will join Bournemouth instead of Leeds, despite the pre-existing relationship he shares with ex-Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Max Aarons of Norwich City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road on April 01, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Leeds are also in talks with Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon with a view to completing a season-long loan deal for the centre-half, but had hoped to close Aarons’ permanent switch to Elland Road this week, too.

United are still expected to complete the loan acquisition of Welsh international Rodon, but various reports claim Bournemouth will complete Aarons’ signing.

The 23-year-old was a teammate of Charlie Cresswell’s at the Under-21 European Championships this summer as England were crowned champions for the first time since 1984.

Aarons featured at left-back during the tournament and could have been seen as an alternative to Leo Hjelde, Junior Firpo and Sam Byram at Leeds.