Leeds United target 'not convinced' amid new transfer update

There has been a new update on the future of a player who has been heavily linked to Leeds United this summer.

Leeds United have been in the market for players to shore up their squad in their expected fight for Premier League survival this season and have already brought in quite a few new faces to Elland Road.

One player Leeds have targeted who might not be on his way is the long-linked Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic. The Montenegro international is not keen on a move to Leeds and has doubts over whether it is the best move for him, according to Italian site Calico Lecce.

The report suggests that Leeds would have to pay around £20m for Krstovic and he is holding out for better offers from other Serie A clubs. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old was linked with AC Milan and Roma and both these sides could still return to the fold with a few weeks of this transfer window still to go.

Setback for Leeds United

Leeds have been looking to sign standout attackers to lead the attack all summer and this is another blow for the Whites after missing out on Igor Paixao. The club pushed hard for the Brazilian winger but he was set on a move from the Eredivisie to France with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille side.

Leeds bid multiple times for Paixao but the Ligue 1 side swooped in and got the deal done. Now, as the opening weekend of the Premier League gets closer, the newly promoted side will be desperate for some added threat at the top of the pitch.

The manager spoke candidly about the club’s need for more ‘quality’ in attack after their draw with Villarreal last weekend.

"We are not naive," Farke said. "We know that even in comparison to our Championship offence, you could say that we are not much improved. We know in the offence we are not ready for Premier League level. We've proven we can be ready for one game and for that I am not too concerned at the moment as it stands.

"I know especially with the offence, in the last bit you can add some quality. Of course as a manager you want all the players available on the first day of pre-season and to have training sessions with them because they need to adapt to the group and the principles.

"The shorter the time is to the first game the more difficult it is to integrate them and make them fully ready and up to speed. For that we still have time. We know we need additions to that. I also know we all together and our key people who are responsible for spending the money are trying everything to make these additions as quick as possible.”

