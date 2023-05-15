There have been fresh twists in Leeds United’s battle for Premier League survival – and a supercomputer has cast a fresh verdict on the club’s predicted finishing position and points tally.

Relegation-threatened Leeds gave themselves a golden opportunity to net a massive boost in their quest for survival when awarded a first-half penalty upon already holding a 1-0 advantage in Saturday’s hosting of Newcastle United.

However, Patrick Bamford’s spot kick was saved and Leeds then looked to be heading for a defeat after a pair of successfully converted spot kicks from Magpies striker Callum Wilson. Leeds, though, fought back to take a 2-2 draw via Ramus Kristensen’s equaliser which could be viewed as the first instalment of three Whites boosts over the course of the weekend.

Key relegation rivals Nottingham Forest then looked to be heading for a huge victory at Chelsea after taking an early lead in Saturday’s afternoon clash at Stamford Bridge but the Blues rallied to ensure that contest also ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Then, the following day, another of United’s key relegation rivals Everton were readily brushed aside by champions-elect Manchester City who recorded a 3-0 win at Goodison Park. Leeds now sit third-bottom but only one point behind fourth-bottom Everton and still three points adrift of fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest, all with two games left. Second-bottom Leicester City are one point behind Leeds and host Liverpool on Monday night in what is effectively their game in hand.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League standings will present themselves. Following the weekend’s results, this is how their ‘supercomputer’ believes the final table will now look following the last round of games on Sunday, May 28.

