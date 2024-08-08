Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have turned their attentions to Norwich City winger Jon Rowe after parting company with Dutch attacker Crysencio Summerville last week who joined West Ham United in a transfer worth upwards of £25 million.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are keen to add reinforcements to Daniel Farke's squad following the big-money departures of Archie Gray and Summerville, whilst also offloading several fringe players and members of the wider first-team group who spent last season out on loan.

Leeds face Portsmouth this weekend in their 2024/25 Championship opener and unlike last term find themselves in a stronger, readier position for the season to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Summerville replacement, though, would go a long way to settling supporters' nerves regarding the summer transfer window. So far, Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell have arrived but United are still missing their marquee addition, in the eyes of many fans.

Should Leeds succeed in talks with Norwich over the transfer of England Under-21 international Rowe, that may be viewed as a statement addition as the club aim to clinch promotion back to the Premier League this time around, preferably as one of the two teams occupying automatic places.

While Farke has acknowledged it will be very difficult to replace Summerville's influence, there are similarities between the diminutive Dutch winger and his would-be replacement, including one under-the-radar aspect of their games in particular.

Despite not being widely regarded as such, both players are in fact hard-workers out of possession, ranking highly amongst their peers for their respective defensive output. Rowe, in particular, is an especially ardent tackler across all areas of the pitch, which suggests he is no stranger to working back and supporting the full-back on whichever wing he is operating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also implies Rowe would be adept at winning possession back in the middle and final thirds of the pitch, known in the industry as 'high turnovers' - scenarios which yielded a number of goals for Leeds last season. Only three teams - Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City - registered more goals than Leeds from situations whereby the ball was won back high up the pitch in the Championship last season.

In the interest of balance, Rowe's game is, at least to the naked eye, less refined and polished than Summerville's. He appears to be involved less in build-up phases and creates fewer chances than the Dutchman, although that could partly be explained by Norwich's ball retention as a collective. The Canaries enjoyed the 14th most possession in the second tier last season, while Leeds tended to dominate the ball more, averaging the third-most.

Nevertheless, his 12 league goals for the Canaries last season came in just over 2,000 minutes, which averages out at one every 171 minutes, or every other game. Summerville, meanwhile, scored 19 across 3,500 minutes, averaging out at a goal every 185 minutes - and that was in a much more dominant side.

All in all, it suggests there is plenty of tactical upside to a potential Rowe signing with room to grow and develop under Farke, who Rowe will have been aware of during his time at the club, having spent time in the Carrow Road youth ranks throughout the German's tenure.