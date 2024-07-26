Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are continuing with their summer transfer business

Leeds United transfer target Dejan Ljubicic has hinted he could be on the move this summer as he enters the final year of his contract with 1. FC Köln but insists he is happy at the club.

Reports emerged from German outlet BILD on Thursday that Leeds had seen a €4 million bid for the Austrian international rejected by Köln. The Whites are searching for a replacement for Glen Kamara who made the move to French club Stade Rennais earlier this month after just 12 months at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently on a pre-season training camp in Germany as they play one more friendly behind closed doors in the country before returning to England. They will face Valencia in their final pre-season outing on August 3, with the contest to be played at Elland Road.

In an interview with Liga-Zwei that was released a day before Leeds' interest in Ljubicic was revealed, the midfielder was asked about his future at Köln. As he enters the final season of his contract with the club he insists he is happy but he has hinted at a possible move with the admission that football can be a fast moving business.

He said: "I am here and I am concentrating on the essentials, namely that I am performing well again. I just want to give it my all in training and offer myself to the new coach. That is the only thing that counts at the moment. Football is a fast-moving business. I am in contact with those responsible and my contract with FC runs until 2025 - I am here and I am happy."