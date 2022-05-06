Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh has discussed the impact supporters had on his mental health after being depicted in a 'negative light' following a loan move to Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old admitted he struggled mentally in the immediate aftermath of his move to south Wales but insists he has shelved those feelings by focusing on his football.

Drameh was honoured at the Bluebirds' end-of-season awards dinner with the club's Player of the Season gong, capping what has been a fine four-month period on the pitch.

Since arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium, Drameh has cemented himself as boss Steve Morison's first-choice right wing-back, pitching in with a handful of assists from that flank.

Speaking to WalesOnline, Drameh admitted the manner of his Leeds exit led him to seek the help of a sports psychologist.

"At the time, it did affect me, I won't lie. It did affect me mentally. I've never been in the spotlight before, so seeing my name in a negative light, which it hasn't really been before, affected me mentally. But I had to learn from it and try and rise from it, I think I have."

Marcelo Bielsa answered questions on the former Fulham youngster following Drameh's loan switch, speaking candidly about the player's decision amid a growing injury crisis at Elland Road.

"I didn't think he needed to play games elsewhere. He was a player that was very necessary with all the absences we had.

"But he preferred to go and play outside of Leeds in a situation where the opportunities for the youngsters has increased clearly.

"Drameh would prefer to experiment outside of our team.

"What I imagined as a great opportunity, he imagined it in a different way," Bielsa said.

Drameh made three Premier League appearances before going out on loan, including a first start against Arsenal at Elland Road.

Leeds were beaten 4-1 by the Gunners as left-sided attacker Gabriel Martinelli scored twice, and drew criticism from Arsenal legend and pundit Ian Wright

"There were a few doubts when we got beaten by Arsenal at Elland Road, there were probably a few doubts over my ability.

"I felt I had something to prove, a bit of a chip on my shoulder, and hopefully I've proven it during my time here at Cardiff.

Drameh's contract at Leeds United runs until 2024 and will be expected to return to Thorp Arch this summer.

He says he has no reservations about making the return journey north where he will meet new head coach Jesse Marsch and his staff for the first time.