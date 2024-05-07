Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maresca is extremely well-regarded in the Andalusian city having played over 100 times during a successful four-year spell. The Italian helped Sevilla win the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Cup twice between 2005 and 2009, and may be tempted to move following promotion with the Foxes this season.

Leicester are expected to be hit with a sporting sanction by the Premier League in the form of a points deduction for Profitability and Sustainability breaches, which would leave the Championship winners on minus points at the beginning of 2024/25.

Sevilla, on the other hand, led by sporting director Orta, could be on the hunt for their fourth permanent manager since Orta's arrival last year. The ex-Leeds chief has so far sacked Jose Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso, the latter he appointed, before hiring former Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores midway through this season.

The club sit 12th in LaLiga with four matches remaining but will miss out on European football next year due to a poor start to the campaign.

It is thought Maresca could be tempted by a Sevilla switch due to Leicester's financial limitations this summer, despite winning promotion back to the Premier League, and the likely sale of midfield talisman Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who may reluctantly be jettisoned to improve the club's accounting outlook. Nevertheless, Maresca has stated he is happy at the club and will reportedly hold talks with the Foxes hierarchy over the coming days to address his future at the club.