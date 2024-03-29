Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United return to Championship action this evening as they take on Watford at Vicarage Road. The Whites have spent the international break sitting pretty at the top of the table and with eight games to go, they'll be pushing to keep hold of that spot tonight and underline their promotion credentials.

Daniel Farke's side could also drop out of the automatic promotion spots today should they fail to get the points they need, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town also in action. Ahead of the game, here's a look at some of the headlines out there.

O'Riley approval given

Ex-Leeds United man Carlton Palmer believes Leeds United would be making a smart move should they push to sign Celtic's Matt O'Riley this summer. The Whites have been strongly linked with interest in the Denmark international this summer with a fee of around £25m being touted.

Leeds aren't the only side interested in O'Riley of course, and the Bhoys turned down an approach from Atletico Madrid back in January. While Palmer insists any move would be entirely dependent on promotion, he believes the midfielder could have plenty to offer at Elland Road.

“He’s having a fantastic season at Celtic," he told Football League World. "He’s a player that Brendan Rodgers wants to keep, he’s playing Champions League football, so I don’t think he will drop down to play in the Championship.

“Southampton or Leeds United, if they were keen to sign, would have to be in the Premier League. Flynn Downes will return to West Ham in the summer, so they will be looking to bring in a midfield player but I think Matt O’Riley would only move from Celtic to the Premier League and it will take a sizable fee for that to happen.

“Already, Celtic have turned down £10 million in the January transfer window from Atletico Madrid. So, if he is available and Celtic were to let him go, they will be looking for a fee of about £20 to 25 million for his signature. He would be a good signing for Southampton or Leeds United in the Premier League, he would be a great signing."

Bent makes McKenna tip

Darren Bent believes Kieran McKenna could be the perfect man to succeed David Moyes at West Ham United. The Ipswich Town manager has done a remarkable job at Portman Road, taking them from League One to the brink of the Premier League as they compete for promotion with the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.

The Northern Irishman has been linked with a number of top flight jobs of late, but Bent believes he could be the ideal man to take over at the London Stadium, should Moyes opt to leave the club at the end of the season, particularly if the Tractor Boys were to miss out on promotion.