Leeds United are heading for an Easter weekend double header sat top of the pile with a huge change in how the final Championship table is predicted to look.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Mar 2024, 14:42 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 19:51 GMT

Daniel Farke’s Whites were around 7-1 second favourites to win the division when betting opened for this season’s Championship last summer and at times the Whites have been as big as 14s to finish in first place. Based on the full range of bookmaker’s prices, United’s predicted finish has fluctuated throughout the campaign and at one point dipped as low as fourth.

But Leeds have taken a staggering 37 points out of a last possible 39 heading into Friday evening’s clash at Watford and Easter Monday’s night-time showdown against Hull City at Elland Road. United’s amazing recent run has them sat top of the division, ahead of second-placed Leicester City on goal difference, albeit the Foxes have a game in hand.

Leicester had been long odds on title favourites for much of the campaign but there has since been a huge change on that front.

Leeds and Leicester are both one point ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town who have also seen changes in their predicted throughout the season, in addition to fourth-placed Southampton who are eight points further back but with two games in hand.

Ahead of a potentially crucial weekend, here is the vastly changed new predicted final table based on the very latest title odds with prices for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half and promotion odds for the rest.

Relegation odds: 1-2000.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-2000. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 10-11.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Relegation odds: 10-11. Photo: Ed Sykes

Relegation odds: 7-4.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-4. Photo: Dan Mullan

Relegation odds: 9-4.

4. 21st: Birmingham City

Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Alex Davidson

Relegation odds: 4-1 (but as short as 11-4 with some firms).

6. 19th: Blackburn Rovers

Relegation odds: 4-1 (but as short as 11-4 with some firms). Photo: Tim Markland

