Roy Hodgson reveals 'incredible' team news for Leeds United's weekend hosts Watford
Roy Hodgson has revealed 'incredible' team news for Leeds United's forthcoming opponents Watford who will have every player fit for Saturday's Premier League crunch clash against the visiting Whites.
Teenage winger Kwadwo Baah has recently had an ankle problem but the 19-year-old has returned to full training which has left Hodgson with the full array of options to face Leeds.
Nicolas Nkoulou has also recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury.
"Basically, we have a fully fit squad," said the Hornets boss at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by HertsLive.
"It's quite incredible the work the doctors and the physios have done here this late in the season to present each day a list of players all of them ready and able to train.
"So I congratulate them and it does mean that we don't have anything to think about in that respect."