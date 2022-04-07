Roy Hodgson reveals 'incredible' team news for Leeds United's weekend hosts Watford

Teenage winger Kwadwo Baah has recently had an ankle problem but the 19-year-old has returned to full training which has left Hodgson with the full array of options to face Leeds.

Nicolas Nkoulou has also recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury.

"Basically, we have a fully fit squad," said the Hornets boss at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by HertsLive.

EVERYONE FIT: For Watford boss Roy Hodgson, above, ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United at Vicarage Road. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

"It's quite incredible the work the doctors and the physios have done here this late in the season to present each day a list of players all of them ready and able to train.