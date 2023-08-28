All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United after the Whites’ first Championship win of the season.

Leeds United finally have their first Championship win of the season after a jaw-dropping clash at Portman Road.

Daniel Farke’s men ended Ipswich Town’s 100% record with a 4-3 away win, with the returning Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto putting on scintillating performances. Leeds now turn attention to a Carabao Cup clash with Salford City on Tuesday night, but in the meantime, the club will be hard at work on transfer business as the end of the window closes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

O’Brien interest

Leeds are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Lewis O’Brien.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Nottingham Forest want as much as £10million for O’Brien, but it’s claimed the Whites could be pushing for a loan deal. Nixon has speculated that Leeds could look to agree a loan with an obligation to buy clause that comes into effect if Leeds achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

O’Brien has made 13 senior league appearances for Forest since his arrival from Huddersfield Town in 2022.

Tanaka offer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are also said to be interested in a move for Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

According to BILD, Tanaka is pushing for a departure from Fortuna this summer, and Leeds are said to have submitted an offer. Stuttgart are said to have made an offer worth just over £2million, but it’s claimed the Whites have gone above that amount in their offer. No agreement has been reached just yet, but the report claims Leeds remain in talks with Fortuna chiefs.