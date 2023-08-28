Leeds United ‘submit offer’ for World Cup goalscorer as ‘loan proposal’ sent to Premier League club
All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United after the Whites’ first Championship win of the season.
Leeds United finally have their first Championship win of the season after a jaw-dropping clash at Portman Road.
Daniel Farke’s men ended Ipswich Town’s 100% record with a 4-3 away win, with the returning Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto putting on scintillating performances. Leeds now turn attention to a Carabao Cup clash with Salford City on Tuesday night, but in the meantime, the club will be hard at work on transfer business as the end of the window closes in.
Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.
O’Brien interest
Leeds are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Lewis O’Brien.
According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Nottingham Forest want as much as £10million for O’Brien, but it’s claimed the Whites could be pushing for a loan deal. Nixon has speculated that Leeds could look to agree a loan with an obligation to buy clause that comes into effect if Leeds achieve promotion back to the Premier League.
O’Brien has made 13 senior league appearances for Forest since his arrival from Huddersfield Town in 2022.
Tanaka offer
Leeds are also said to be interested in a move for Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.
According to BILD, Tanaka is pushing for a departure from Fortuna this summer, and Leeds are said to have submitted an offer. Stuttgart are said to have made an offer worth just over £2million, but it’s claimed the Whites have gone above that amount in their offer. No agreement has been reached just yet, but the report claims Leeds remain in talks with Fortuna chiefs.
The 24-year-old is a 19-time Japan international who has made 22 league appearances for Fortuna since arriving from Japan in 2022. Tanaka’s headline-grabbing moment came when he scored the winner against Spain during the most recent World Cup.