Leeds United fans on Whites 'masterclass' but 'elephants in room' and areas club must strengthen

Leeds United bagged their first victory of the new Championship season at a team who had previously won every game and the club’s fans were delighted with a particular aspect of their side’s performance at Ipswich Town.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 4-3 win at Portman Road but some Whites ‘elephants in the room’ and the positions in which the club must add recruits.

KEITH INGHAM

Well that game had quite enough to keep both sets of fans entertained for nearly 100 minutes played and for the first time in 10 years, Leeds left Ipswich with three points after their 4-3 win.

SUPPORT NEEDED: For Archie Gray, left, and Ethan Ampadu in the centre of Leeds United's midfield, Gray pictured in battle with Ipswich Town's Nathan Broadhead in Saturday's Championship clash at Portman Road. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

Daniel Farke produced a masterclass in the front four, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto returning aided by Georginio Rutter and new signing Joel Piroe. All four scored goals with Rutter, Gnonto and Piroe hitting three in nine minutes after Leeds went behind minutes earlier. Sinisterra netted in the second half to make it 4-2. Unfortunately, the two elephants in the room were Leeds’ defence and Cody Drameh.

Both have had better days and maybe the expectations and the weight of the shirt are too heavy for the youngster. He gifted Ipswich their second goal and was ‘hooked’ at half-time after coming on for Sam Byram.

Jamie Shackleton did really well when he replaced him and set up Sinisterra’s goal. There needs to be additions at both full-backs and in the middle of the park to supplement Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray.

We cannot rely on these two until January. I’m pleased we got the first win on the board and if we keep the front four, do a bit more business, I reckon this season could be quite a good one.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

NEIL GREWER

How circumstances changed over a few days prior to kick off on Saturday. All of a sudden Leeds could name an 18-man squad with a quality forward line, the envy of the Championship and game changers on the bench.

This in no small part due to the management of Daniel Farke. What more could we have asked for than Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra to score – all needing a goal for different reasons and all obliging.

So, attacking-wise all went well but defensively there is work to be done. The first two goals were easily avoidable and the third should have been prevented, but it wouldn’t be Leeds if all had gone well at both ends of the pitch.

The left-back position remains an issue at United with Sam Byram now injured, the centre-backs need time to forge a partnership, and more composure/experience in midfield would make days such as Saturday more comfortable. In conclusion, this was a massive step in the right direction and here’s hoping the last week of the transfer window is as positive as last week was.

Man of the match: Luis Sinisterra.

ANDY RHODES

At last, we have a league win. It feels like an awfully long time since we saw our last league win but, now that it’s finally here, you would hope that more come thick and fast.

Ipswich were favourites for this one and, after starting the season so positively, you could be forgiven for thinking that an away defeat was incoming. But in their returning forwards and new recruit, Leeds have a formidable attacking line-up that could make a mockery of the Championship.

Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra showed why Daniel Farke wants, and needs, them in his team. Their quality out wide is too much for this division and with them, Leeds have a real chance of success.

Meanwhile, Joel Piroe showed why United paid big money to bring him in. After joining less than two days before the game it wasn’t the complete performance, but Leeds have needed a striker to bury chances in the box and his goal showed that he can be that player. The defence was obviously an issue and the game showed that more new recruits are needed, but this was a big win to announce Leeds’ arrival this season.

Man of the match: Luis Sinisterra.

DAVID WATKINS

Having failed to beat our three previous opponents, despite being the better team, we turned up at Portman Road to face a team with a 100 per cent record and having conceded just one goal in four games and beat them!

The difference was clinical finishing and with a forward line of Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe, and Luis Sinisterra, we looked a potent threat all game. All four goals showcased the talent we have.

Rutter’s feet dazzled again but finally capped with a fine finish; the alertness of Gnonto at the back post after a superb Sam Byram cross; a goal poacher’s finish from Piroe and a beautiful strike from Sinisterra after superb work from Jamie Shackleton. We haven’t seen finishing like this for months!

Okay, there is still much work to do to improve a shaky defence; on another day we might well have thrown points away defending as we did. The first Ipswich goal was offside I understand – it looked it to us in the stand anyway – but the second, just before the break was another entirely self-inflicted wound. We have to cut out these errors.

The third, seconds before the final whistle just showed a lack of game management. Overall though, a very positive day!

Man of the match: Luis Sinisterra.

MIKE GILL

The starting line-up had a very aggressive look to it. Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter all up front. Daniel Farke was obviously going for it.

Those names on the scoresheet could only produce happiness! Not without some tension of course. Where would we be without some drama?

Going behind after seven minutes to a Joe Rodon own goal was sadly not a surprise but Leeds fans didn’t have to wait long for the equaliser which was a fine individual effort from Rutter.

United then rattled two more in, courtesy of Gnonto and Piroe but needless to say by half-time, the Whites had shot themselves in the foot as an awful back pass from Cody Drameh left Ilan Meslier stranded, making it 3-2 thanks to Nathan Broadhead.

United started the second half on the back foot but worked their way back into the ascendancy as Sinisterra netted the fourth to win the match for Leeds. Conor Chaplin added a third for Ipswich in the seventh minute of added time but this caused no more than a flutter. To be fair, the scoreline flattered Ipswich as one of their goals was offside and one was a gift.