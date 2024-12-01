Leeds United missed out on the chance to go top of the Championship on Saturday after losing 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers. A frustrating day saw Daniel Farke’s side experience all-too-familiar problems on the road, with Todd Cantwell’s first-half penalty enough to keep all three points at Ewood Park.
Farke predicted a quiet January in West Yorkshire but Leeds were known to be in for a No.10 over the summer and that tight-space creativity could have proved the difference, not only at Blackburn but many times throughout the campaign so far. Reports have also linked them with options in other areas of the pitch and recruitment chiefs will ‘stay awake’ as the Whites boss put it.
With that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up if some of those transfer rumours proved true. Would this team win promotion?
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Has the trust of Farke and will almost certainly remain as No.1 for the entire campaign. Leeds not looking at a new goalkeeper in January. Photo: George Wood
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Really settled into life at Leeds following a shaky start. A constant danger going forward and shoring up at the back with each week. Looking like good business at £5m. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
More aggressive and front-footed since making his loan move permanent over the summer. Been virtually ever-present as part of a stable back-line. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Captain in the absence of injured skipper Ethan Ampadu and could stake a claim to be Leeds' player of the season so far. Combative against opposition strikers and crucial to building from the back. The only outfielder to play every league minute this season. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
5. LB: Dennis Cirkin
The Sunday Mirror reported on interest in Cirkin last month, with the left-back enjoying an excellent campaign at Sunderland. A mid-season move between promotion rivals is highly unlikely but if the Black Cats continue to drop off, perhaps Leeds would test the waters. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
Expected to return around Christmas or New Year and will almost certainly come straight back into the starting line-up, despite the impressive performances of those who have replaced him. Leeds' leader on the pitch will play a massive role in any promotion push. Photo: Stu Forster