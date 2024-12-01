Leeds United missed out on the chance to go top of the Championship on Saturday after losing 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers . A frustrating day saw Daniel Farke’s side experience all-too-familiar problems on the road, with Todd Cantwell’s first-half penalty enough to keep all three points at Ewood Park.

Farke predicted a quiet January in West Yorkshire but Leeds were known to be in for a No.10 over the summer and that tight-space creativity could have proved the difference, not only at Blackburn but many times throughout the campaign so far. Reports have also linked them with options in other areas of the pitch and recruitment chiefs will ‘stay awake’ as the Whites boss put it.