Opposition rival declares Leeds United gripe amid 'fantastic' Whites praise

Middlesbrough defender Dan Barlaser says he is to blame for his side conceding an equaliser within two minutes of Emmanuel Latte Lath’s opener in Saturday’s Championship clash at Elland Road in which Leeds fought back from 1-0 down to eventually record a 3-2 success. Barlaser, though, felt that his Riversiders deserved “at least” a draw and that Boro also should have had a penalty in the second half.

Boro boss Michael Carrick reasoned at his post-match press conference that his side should have had a second-half spot kick for a second half tackle on Matt Crooks, at which point Boro were 3-2 down. Latte Lath initially fired Boro into an early advantage yet headers from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville quickly had the Whites 2-1 up with just seven minutes on the clock.

A Joel Piroe penalty further extended the home advantage in the 31st minute before Latte Lath pulled a goal back for the visitors in first-half stoppage time, at which point Barlaser admitted his side fancied their chances of turning the game around.

WHITES GRIPE: From Middlesbrough defender Dan Barlaser, centre, who also says he is to blame for Leeds United's first goal in Saturday's Championship clash at Elland Road. Photo by Tony Johnson.

Yet there were no more goals after the break during which a deflected Samuel Silvera strike cannoned back off the post before Joe Rodon blocked the follow-up attempt from Morgan Rogers. Boro’s Anfernee Dijksteel was also sent off for a second yellow card yet Barlaser felt aggrieved that his side left with nothing and bemoaned the failure to award his side a second half spot kick.

“Disappointed not to come away with anything,” said Barlaser post match to Boro Live. “I think with the chances we created we should have at least got a point in my opinion.

"We just had a ten minute spell where I wouldn't say we didn't get on the ball but we weren't as clean. Personally, I think the first goal is on me because I have tried to clear it and obviously I haven't cleared it good enough and they have scored and then they have scored another one quickly.

"But then obviously to get the goal before half time to make it 3-2 we think ‘right, we are right in this game’. In the second half I thought we should have had a penalty and obviously the one that has hit the post and come back to Morgs, it's one of them, it just didn't go in."