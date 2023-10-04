Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday nigth when they take on Queens Park Rangers.

The Whites were defeated by Southampton last time out, taking a blow amid their return to form in the games preceeding their trip South. But they have a big opportunity to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night when they take on strugglers QPR at home. Daniel Farke’s men will be favourites for the clash, but they are yet to show real consistency in picking up wins.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gelhardt claim

Leeds fringe star Joe Gelhardt has been tipped to seek a move away from Elland Road in some form by pundit Alan Hutton.

“I think all players in that situation search for game time. That is all you want, you want to play football on a Saturday that is why you train hard and go through pre-season. He will be no different,” Hutton told Football League World.

“He burst into that squad, and we really thought he was going to hit the ground running, and it was a little bit difficult for him, but he always showed up when given an opportunity. If it is not quite happening this season then he needs to assess his options come January because you need to be playing football, there is no point sitting there.

“If the team is not doing as well as they should be, and you are still not getting a look in then it kind of tells you where you are in the squad. I am sure he will be looking at his options come January.”

Sinisterra’s agent speaks

Luis Sinisterra’s agent, Simone Rondanini, has told Radio Rossonera he would like to have seen his client get a move to Italy following his loan move to AFC Bournemouth on deadline day.

“If we talk about the Italian market I would say that Lukaku at Roma was a great coup, great management done by the club,” he said. “As for an unrealised deal, I don’t know, because there have been many movements, even if we don’t really know for which there were real possibilities.